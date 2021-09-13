UrduPoint.com

Resolution On «Cooperation Between The United Nations And The Economic Cooperation Organization» Adopted

At the proposal of Turkmenistan at the 102nd plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly a resolution «On cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization» was unanimously adopted

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) At the proposal of Turkmenistan at the 102nd plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly a resolution «On cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization» was unanimously adopted.


As is known, within the framework of Turkmenistan's chairmanship in the Economic Cooperation Organization, Ashgabat will host the 15th Summit of Heads of State of this organization on November 28 this year.
Neutral Turkmenistan promotes important initiatives and projects with major international organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization, to transform the regional cooperation into a constructive one.

This in itself creates a solid foundation for fruitful relations for the long term.

