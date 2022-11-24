UrduPoint.com

Resolution On Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Submitted To Serbian Parliament - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Vice President of the Serbian parliament and deputy chair of the opposition Party of Freedom and Justice Borko Stefanovic on Wednesday submitted to the parliament's foreign affairs committee a draft resolution that envisages imposing sanctions against Russia.

"We believe that entire Europe is united in its sanctions policy toward Russia and its leadership, and Serbia is the only European country except for Belarus and Turkey that is yet to impose a sanctions package against the Russian leadership. We also believe that the war in Ukraine has entirely changed the structure of international relations and general atmosphere and rules in the world," the resolution shared by Stefanovic on Twitter read.

Stefanovic noted that by adopting this resolution Serbia would align its policy with the European Union and be closer to a full member status in the bloc after being an official candidate for membership since 2012.

According to the resolution, a virtual Berlin Wall has been established by EU sanctions against Russia, and Serbia should join them so as not to be "on the other side" of this wall.

The Serbian politician noted that the document could be considered by the committee in late November and, if approved, then brought to the parliament.

In October, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade would not impose sanctions on Russia until the very existence of Serbia is threatened, seeking to pursue its own independent foreign policy and further developing relations with Moscow. At the same time, Vucic has repeatedly acknowledged over the past months that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia, "but we have withstood everything so far."

