Resolution to Ukraine Conflict Impossible WIthout Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Settlement of the Ukraine conflict is impossible without Russia and without taking its legitimate interests into account, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on Saudi Arabia's proposal to hold peace talks on Ukraine without Russia.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia wanted to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not from Russia, the report added.

"Settlement of the Ukraine crisis is objectively impossible without Russia's participation and without taking its legitimate interests into account," the source said.

The discussions on the resolution to the conflict cannot be based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "ultimate" peace formula, the source added.