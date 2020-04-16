Respect for International Law Essential When Combating COVID-19 in Conflict Zones - ICRC

Respecting international humanitarian law is vital when responding to coronavirus outbreaks in conflict zones, Cordula Droege, the chief legal officer at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday

"In our collective response to COVID-19 in conflict zones, it is vital that key provisions of international humanitarian law are respected in order to respond adequately to the needs of communities, health professionals and authorities during these unprecedented times," Droege said in the ICRC's blog post.

According to Droege, COVID-19 is simply "one more" issue for 168 million people around the globe who depend on humanitarian assistance due to armed conflicts and disasters.

She also said that the medical equipment and healthcare workers in conflict zones should be protected under international humanitarian law.

"In occupied territories, the occupying power must also ensure and maintain medical and hospital establishments and services, public health and hygiene," Droege added.

Refugees, internally displaced persons, migrants and asylum seekers are "particularly exposed" to the health crisis, according to the ICRC's chief legal officer.

The coronavirus has reached almost all countries around the globe, including places where armed conflicts are ongoing, including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen.