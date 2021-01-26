UrduPoint.com
Respirators Not To Be Mandatory In Czech Republic - Health Minister

Tue 26th January 2021

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Respirators of the FFP2 type will not become mandatory for wearing in the Czech Republic, as Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced last week, Health Minister Jan Blatny said after a cabinet meeting.

Last week, Babis announced that the government intended, following the example of Austria and Germany, to make it mandatory to wear respirators as part of an emergency regime over the COVID-19 infection threat.

Babis' statement resulted in demand for respirators hugely rising.

"Wearing respirators in stores and on public transport will not be mandatory. But this is our strong recommendation," Blatny said.

