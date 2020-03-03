Response by Countries Reporting Their 1st COVID-19 Cases Can Make Difference - WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a regular press conference on the coronavirus (COVD-19) updates that there were 12 countries who reported their first confirmed cases, and their response could make a difference between individual patients and larger clusters of the epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a regular press conference on the coronavirus (COVD-19) updates that there were 12 countries who reported their first confirmed cases, and their response could make a difference between individual patients and larger clusters of the epidemic.

"The actions these newly-affected countries take today will be the difference between a handful of cases and a larger cluster," the official said, adding that there was now more data on the COVID-19 disease to help combat the epidemic.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 92,000 people, with more than 3,100 people dead and over 48,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.