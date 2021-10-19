Response Center Created Under Japan Gov't After Missile Launch By North Korea - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A response center has been created under the Japanese Prime Minister's Office in connection with the possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, NHK tv reported.
Earlier, the South Korean military reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. It was later clarified that a ballistic missile had been tested.