Response Center Formed In Japan After Possible N.Korean Missile Test - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:10 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) A crisis response center in connection with a possible missile test by North Korea has been formed under the Japanese prime minister's office, NHK tv reported.
NHK earlier reported citing the Japanese government that North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.
Kyodo news agency reported citing Japanese government sources that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.