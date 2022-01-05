Response Center Formed Under Japan Gov't After Possible Missile Launch By N.Korea- Reports
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 05:10 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A crisis response center has been formed under the office of the Japanese prime minister following the possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, NHK tv reported.
Yonhap news agency reported earlier citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff that North Korea fired an unknown projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan.