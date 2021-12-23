UrduPoint.com

Response On Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

Before organizing and holding a new meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, you need to understand what the response will be to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Before organizing and holding a new meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, you need to understand what the response will be to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"You know that specific proposals of the Russian side, two draft documents on security guarantees were formulated and sent to Washington, as well as to European capitals. Before you can talk about a new summit, a face-to-face summit, you need to understand what will be the specific response of the US side and the Europeans to these proposals of ours," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow hopes to receive specific answers to proposals on security guarantees in January, Peskov said.

"The formats of negotiations have already been agreed. In January, hopefully, they will begin. And we will hope that we will receive specific answers to specific questions raised," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States January

Recent Stories

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

3 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

58 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

58 minutes ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

5 minutes ago
 US accuses Russia of further escalation on Ukraine ..

US accuses Russia of further escalation on Ukraine border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.