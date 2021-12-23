Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

Before organizing and holding a new meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, you need to understand what the response will be to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Before organizing and holding a new meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, you need to understand what the response will be to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"You know that specific proposals of the Russian side, two draft documents on security guarantees were formulated and sent to Washington, as well as to European capitals. Before you can talk about a new summit, a face-to-face summit, you need to understand what will be the specific response of the US side and the Europeans to these proposals of ours," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow hopes to receive specific answers to proposals on security guarantees in January, Peskov said.

"The formats of negotiations have already been agreed. In January, hopefully, they will begin. And we will hope that we will receive specific answers to specific questions raised," he said.