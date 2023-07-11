Response to Sweden Joining NATO to Be Similar to Measures Taken Against Finland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Measures by Moscow in response to the accession of Sweden to NATO will be similar to those taken against Finland's accession to the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The measures are actually similar to those that are being designed, are planned in the context of Finland's accession that already took place," Peskov told reporter when asked about Russia's response to Sweden's accession to NATO.