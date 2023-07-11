Open Menu

Response To Sweden Joining NATO To Be Similar To Measures Taken Against Finland - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Response to Sweden Joining NATO to Be Similar to Measures Taken Against Finland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Measures by Moscow in response to the accession of Sweden to NATO will be similar to those taken against Finland's accession to the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The measures are actually similar to those that are being designed, are planned in the context of Finland's accession that already took place," Peskov told reporter when asked about Russia's response to Sweden's accession to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

6 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

6 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

6 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

28 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

35 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World