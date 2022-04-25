UrduPoint.com

Response To Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure Of Assets In Russia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure of Assets in Russia - Foreign Ministry

Unfriendly actions against Russians will not remain unanswered, the seizure of assets in Russia might be at stake, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Unfriendly actions against Russians will not remain unanswered, the seizure of assets in Russia might be at stake, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Monday.

"We oppose (unfriendly actions), where we can, up to the appeal to the courts.

Unfriendly actions do not remain unanswered in the legislative sphere," Ivanov told lawmakers, adding that a number of legislative measures have been taken to protect the rights of Russian citizens, including economic restrictions, namely the seizure of assets on the Russian territory.

The official said that the sanctions for violating the rights of Russian citizens now apply to all foreigners, not only to the US citizens, and that it will be long and difficult to restore diplomatic relations with the West to the previous level.

