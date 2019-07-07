UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Responsibility For Saving JCPOA Lies With US - Russian Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Responsibility for Saving JCPOA Lies With US - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Iran's demands with regard to preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are reasonable, while the responsibility for saving the nuclear accord lies with the United States, Russian senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"With all regret, in connection with Iran's actions, Tehran cannot be denied the iron logic and, therefore, the legality of its actions. The JCPOA was initially 'blown up' by the Americans ... Therefore, the ball is in the court of the US side, and only it safe the deal," Kosachev said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Tehran United States Sunday All Court

Recent Stories

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

15 minutes ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

41 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran on two-day visit to Nathia Gali with fami ..

1 hour ago

Fear when PML-N will leak second video: Hamid Mir

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.