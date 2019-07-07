Responsibility for Saving JCPOA Lies With US - Russian Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Iran's demands with regard to preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are reasonable, while the responsibility for saving the nuclear accord lies with the United States, Russian senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"With all regret, in connection with Iran's actions, Tehran cannot be denied the iron logic and, therefore, the legality of its actions. The JCPOA was initially 'blown up' by the Americans ... Therefore, the ball is in the court of the US side, and only it safe the deal," Kosachev said.