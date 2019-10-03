Rest of $250Mln in Ukraine Security Aid to Be Sent as Early as Next Few Days - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The rest of the $250 million of security assistance to Ukraine will be sent in the next few days to a week, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our goal throughout the process was to have the aid out the door by the end of the fiscal year... as I mentioned the bulk of that aid went out the door prior to the end of the fiscal year, the rest of it will be going out in the next few days to a week," Hoffman said.