Rest of WHO Experts to Arrive in China Over Weekend to Investigate COVID-19 - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The rest of the World Health Organization's (WHO) international team of experts will arrive in China during the weekend to join the effort in investigating the novel coronavirus, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

On Monday, a team of WHO experts arrived in China to lay the groundwork for a broader international mission to examine the deadly outbreak.

"COVID-19 [coronavirus] advanced teams, and their Chinese counterparts have now finalized the scope of work and design for the mission," Dujarric said. "They expect the rest of the international team to start to arrive in China over the weekend.

"

On Wednesday, the WHO director-general concluded a two-day global research and innovation forum in Geneva to work out a joint road map for tackling the epidemic. The participants agreed on a set of international research priorities and outlined mechanisms on continuing scientific collaboration, coordinated by the WHO.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to over 20 countries. So far, the virus has infected some 60,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,350 people.

