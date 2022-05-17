Restart of Intra-Venezuela Talks Could Lead to US-Maduro Bilateral Engagement - Official

The resumption of talks between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition could create an opportunity for bilateral talks with the United States as well, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The resumption of talks between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition could create an opportunity for bilateral talks with the United States as well, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"It does give us opportunity perhaps if there's progress being made to engage bilaterally (with Maduro government) but these things are not necessarily connected," the official said during a conference call.