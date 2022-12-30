Restaurant Blast in Turkey Kills 7 People - Reports

An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the city of Aydin in Turkey, according to preliminary data, 7 people were killed, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the city of Aydin in Turkey, according to preliminary data, 7 people were killed, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

According to the broadcaster, the governor of Aydin, Huseyin Aksoy, stated that 7 people were killed as a result of an explosion that occurred in a restaurant in the Nazilli district; according to preliminary data, another 4 are wounded.