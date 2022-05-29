UrduPoint.com

Restaurant Building Explosion In Baghdad Results In 3 People Killed - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Restaurant Building Explosion in Baghdad Results in 3 People Killed - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) At least three people were killed as a result of a restaurant building explosion in central Baghdad, the Shafaq news agency reported on Sunday, citing an official security source.

"The rescuers of the civil defense service have removed two bodies of the workers from the rubble of the Laila restaurant building, another worker has died from his injuries, bringing the death toll to three people.

The removal of the rubble and the search for the people continues," the source said, as quoted by the Iraqi news agency.

At the time of the explosion, most of the restaurant workers were in the restaurant's basement, which was used as a kitchen, according to the source.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria reported that the building of the Leila restaurant, located in the Jadriya area near a ministerial complex in central Baghdad, has collapsed as a result of an explosion.

Related Topics

Died Baghdad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

9 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

18 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.