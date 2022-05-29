Restaurant Building Explosion in Baghdad Results in 3 People Killed - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) At least three people were killed as a result of a restaurant building explosion in central Baghdad, the Shafaq news agency reported on Sunday, citing an official security source.

"The rescuers of the civil defense service have removed two bodies of the workers from the rubble of the Laila restaurant building, another worker has died from his injuries, bringing the death toll to three people.

The removal of the rubble and the search for the people continues," the source said, as quoted by the Iraqi news agency.

At the time of the explosion, most of the restaurant workers were in the restaurant's basement, which was used as a kitchen, according to the source.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria reported that the building of the Leila restaurant, located in the Jadriya area near a ministerial complex in central Baghdad, has collapsed as a result of an explosion.