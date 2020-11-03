Restaurant in Vienna Denies Reports About Hostages

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A representative of a restaurant in Vienna, in an interview with Sputnik, denied reports of hostages.

Earlier, the Austrian tv channel OE24 reported that simultaneously with the shooting in downtown Vienna, criminals took hostage visitors to a restaurant in the seventh district of the city.

It was about the Japanese restaurant Akakiko on Mariahilfer Strasse.

"No, there are no hostages here," the representative said.

According to him, armed policemen came to the restaurant, but there is no one there at the moment.