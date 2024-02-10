'Restaurant of Love' helps feed Tunis homeless

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) On a corner by the entrance to Tunis zoo, Leila waits for a hot meal from the Tunisian capital's "Restaurant of love" in a cardboard shelter where she and her dogs sleep.

The 50-year-old says she has been living on the streets for more than 27 years.

"I don't want to go to the shelter centres," and feels safer in her makeshift abode, despite the dangers of robbery and violence on the street, she says as she fixes a plastic cover over her bed for the cold winter night.

Leila is always happy to see the volunteers from the NGOs Universelle and Samu Social when they bring her food and clothing every Friday night.

For the rest of the week, she often has to make do with no more than a tin of sardines.

The Friday night meal is from the kitchen of the "Restaurant of Love", a charitable initiative launched by Universelle three years ago to help feed the growing number of Tunis' homeless.

There are no official data on the exact number of people living on the streets in the capital, but it is estimated to be in the hundreds.