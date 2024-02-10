'Restaurant Of Love' Helps Feed Tunis Homeless
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) On a corner by the entrance to Tunis zoo, Leila waits for a hot meal from the Tunisian capital's "Restaurant of love" in a cardboard shelter where she and her dogs sleep.
The 50-year-old says she has been living on the streets for more than 27 years.
"I don't want to go to the shelter centres," and feels safer in her makeshift abode, despite the dangers of robbery and violence on the street, she says as she fixes a plastic cover over her bed for the cold winter night.
Leila is always happy to see the volunteers from the NGOs Universelle and Samu Social when they bring her food and clothing every Friday night.
For the rest of the week, she often has to make do with no more than a tin of sardines.
The Friday night meal is from the kitchen of the "Restaurant of Love", a charitable initiative launched by Universelle three years ago to help feed the growing number of Tunis' homeless.
There are no official data on the exact number of people living on the streets in the capital, but it is estimated to be in the hundreds.
Recent Stories
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Her brother vanished in Mexico, then a gunman killed her5 minutes ago
-
EU reaches agreement on spending rules5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Dallas results24 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table24 minutes ago
-
Student reportedly killed in Senegal election protests25 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result25 minutes ago
-
Malen double fires Dortmund past Freiburg25 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results34 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table35 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table35 minutes ago
-
Goals galore at 2024 AFCON, but trend may not continue in final35 minutes ago
-
Potgieter produces second sub-60 score this week in Bogota event1 hour ago