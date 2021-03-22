UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurant Owner Sues Tokyo Over Coronavirus Curfew - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Restaurant Owner Sues Tokyo Over Coronavirus Curfew - Reports

A Tokyo restaurant chain, Global-Dining Inc., on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that it was against constitution to force restaurants to reduce working hours due to the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) A Tokyo restaurant chain, Global-Dining Inc., on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that it was against constitution to force restaurants to reduce working hours due to the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported.

The firm is demanding only 104 Yen (approximately $1) in compensation from Tokyo, as it admits that the need for the company's 26 enterprises to close their doors by 8:00 p.m. would not have brought any harm to their customers and society as a whole, NHK World Japan reported.

Despite the decree, Global-Dining Inc. kept their restaurants working past curfew which, according to government officials, is a risk to possibly increasing COVID-19 cases and encouraging other companies to follow suit.

Global-Dining Inc. took the case to Tokyo District Court and argued that the decree violates the constitution which promises freedom of business and equality.

The president of Global-Dining Inc. Hasegawa Kozowhen, told journalists that no COVID-19 cases were traced back to any of their enterprises, but restrictions could seriously affect people who depend on hospitality industry for their livelihood.

Japan lifted the state of emergency on Monday, but some restrictions were left in place as fears of COVID-19 cases in the country were resurfacing.

The city government officials are yet to comment on the story.

Related Topics

World Business Company Tokyo Japan Media From Government Industry Court Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UN marks World Water day with urgent call to recog ..

2 minutes ago

1,863 new corona cases reported, 8 died: Chief Min ..

2 minutes ago

CDA chief directs to expedite development work at ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Concerned About Consequences of Major Fire at ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken in Call With Saudi Top Diplomat Condemns A ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia offers ceasefire to Yemen's Huthi reb ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.