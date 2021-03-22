Restaurant Owner Sues Tokyo Over Coronavirus Curfew - Reports

A Tokyo restaurant chain, Global-Dining Inc., on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that it was against constitution to force restaurants to reduce working hours due to the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported

The firm is demanding only 104 Yen (approximately $1) in compensation from Tokyo, as it admits that the need for the company's 26 enterprises to close their doors by 8:00 p.m. would not have brought any harm to their customers and society as a whole, NHK World Japan reported.

Despite the decree, Global-Dining Inc. kept their restaurants working past curfew which, according to government officials, is a risk to possibly increasing COVID-19 cases and encouraging other companies to follow suit.

Global-Dining Inc. took the case to Tokyo District Court and argued that the decree violates the constitution which promises freedom of business and equality.

The president of Global-Dining Inc. Hasegawa Kozowhen, told journalists that no COVID-19 cases were traced back to any of their enterprises, but restrictions could seriously affect people who depend on hospitality industry for their livelihood.

Japan lifted the state of emergency on Monday, but some restrictions were left in place as fears of COVID-19 cases in the country were resurfacing.

The city government officials are yet to comment on the story.