Restaurants, Bars to Be Closed in France During New Quarantine - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Restaurants and bars will be closed in France during the self-isolation regime, which begins on October 30, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

The French leader, amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, announced on Wednesday the introduction of a nationwide quarantine from October 30 to December 1.

"Trading platforms, which were in the spring defined as non-essential, all establishments that receive the public, in particular bars and restaurants, will be closed," Macron said.

He also said public gatherings would be prohibited.

"You won't be able to move from one region to another," Macron said.

At the same time, there will be some easing for those who return home from vacation on the weekend.