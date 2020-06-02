Restaurants, Cafes Open In Turkey After Two-Month Break Amid Coronavirus Spread
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:40 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Cafes, restaurants, food courts in shopping malls, parks, gyms and museums opened after a two-month break amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey, but there are still few visitors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The lockdown restrictions imposed in Turkey in connection with the coronavirus pandemic have been seriously eased since Monday, and the ban on long-distance travel has been lifted.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.