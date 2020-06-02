Restaurants, Cafes Open in Turkey After Two-Month Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Cafes, restaurants, food courts in shopping malls, parks, gyms and museums opened after a two-month break amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey, but there are still few visitors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The lockdown restrictions imposed in Turkey in connection with the coronavirus pandemic have been seriously eased since Monday, and the ban on long-distance travel has been lifted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.