Restaurants in US Capital to Resume Indoor Dining January 22 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters that restaurants in the US capital will start on Friday to gradually reopen for indoor dining which was banned as part of coronavirus mitigation measures.

"Beginning Friday, January 22, restaurants can allow indoor dining of 25 percent capacity or no more than 250 people, whichever is fewer," Bowser confirmed during a press briefing.

The municipality said that more guidance on other paused activities is "forthcoming."

Indoor dining has been prohibited in the city since December 23 in an attempt to flatten a growing curve of coronavirus cases. The ban was set to expire on January 15, but Bowser extended it for another week in the wake of the US Capitol unrest and ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.