Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:A restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila expelled magmatic gases and steam on Thursday morning, days after a phreatomagmatic eruption over the weekend.

In a video post on Facebook, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it recorded a phreatomagmatic burst from the main crater of Taal volcano at 10:39 a.m. local time.

Before the burst, the institute did not detect any volcanic earthquake. But it noted that a "low-level background tremor" has persisted since Wednesday.

The volcano island is located in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila. On March 26, the institute raised the volcanic activity alert level to 3 on a scale of 5 following a phreatomagmatic eruption. The government has evacuated over 7,000 people from 18 villages around the volcano.