UrduPoint.com

Restive Volcano Expels Gases, Steam In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines

A restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila expelled magmatic gases and steam on Thursday morning, days after a phreatomagmatic eruption over the weekend

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:A restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila expelled magmatic gases and steam on Thursday morning, days after a phreatomagmatic eruption over the weekend.

In a video post on Facebook, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it recorded a phreatomagmatic burst from the main crater of Taal volcano at 10:39 a.m. local time.

Before the burst, the institute did not detect any volcanic earthquake. But it noted that a "low-level background tremor" has persisted since Wednesday.

The volcano island is located in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila. On March 26, the institute raised the volcanic activity alert level to 3 on a scale of 5 following a phreatomagmatic eruption. The government has evacuated over 7,000 people from 18 villages around the volcano.

Related Topics

Earthquake Facebook Alert Batangas Manila March Post From Government

Recent Stories

Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

3 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves Ehsaas Tahafuz, a fund-ba ..

Federal cabinet approves Ehsaas Tahafuz, a fund-based health financing system

11 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: ENG v RSA

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: ENG v RSA

12 minutes ago
 PTI Govt committed to alleviate poverty : Barriste ..

PTI Govt committed to alleviate poverty : Barrister Saif

12 minutes ago
 China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Num ..

China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Number of US Officials - Foreign ..

12 minutes ago
 PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabil ..

PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabilities: CNS

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.