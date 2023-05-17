Restoration of Russia-Georgia Flights Causes Concern - US State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia is a matter of concern for the United States and other Western countries, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"If direct flights take place between Russia and Georgia, that would be of increasing concern - not just to the United States and other Western countries but as well as companies that may be operating out of Georgian airports, if they service aircrafts that are subject to import and exports and other matters," Patel said at a briefing.

He said it is not the right time for countries to become closer to Russia.

"The entire Western community has distanced itself from the Russian Federation, and we believe that now is not the time to increase engagement with Russia," Patel said.