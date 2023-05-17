UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Russia-Georgia Flights Causes Concern - US State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Restoration of Russia-Georgia Flights Causes Concern - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia is a matter of concern for the United States and other Western countries, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"If direct flights take place between Russia and Georgia, that would be of increasing concern - not just to the United States and other Western countries but as well as companies that may be operating out of Georgian airports, if they service aircrafts that are subject to import and exports and other matters," Patel said at a briefing.

He said it is not the right time for countries to become closer to Russia.

"The entire Western community has distanced itself from the Russian Federation, and we believe that now is not the time to increase engagement with Russia," Patel said.

Related Topics

Exports Import Russia Georgia United States May From

Recent Stories

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

3 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

3 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

5 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

5 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.