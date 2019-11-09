The issue of restoring Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS) is long overdue and it is an integral part of the Syrian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The issue of restoring Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS) is long overdue and it is an integral part of the Syrian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The return of Syria to the 'Arab family' should become an integral part of the final settlement of the Syrian crisis. It is about restoring Syrian membership in the League of Arab States. This issue, in our opinion, has long been overdue," Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian news agency Mediamax.

In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syrian membership after the outbreak of armed conflict in the country.

A number of Arab countries recalled their ambassadors from Damascus. The Syrian leadership then slammed this decision taken by LAS ministers, considering it illegal.

Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain have already voiced their support for returning Syria to the organization. Palestine also wants Syria to be allowed to return to the Arab League. Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed their opposition to Syria's return to the Arab League.