MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The procedure for restoring the membership of the United States in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was carried out in violation of the charter, primarily in terms of Washington's repayment of its debt to the organization, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On June 30, the member states of the UNESCO voted in favor of the United States' return to the organization.

"The procedure for restoring the membership of the US in UNESCO was carried out in violation of the charter of the organization and bypassing the current rules of procedure of the General Conference � without meticulous study of all related key issues, first of all, in terms of full and unconditional repayment by Washington of its outstanding payments to the regular budget of the organization," Zakharova said.