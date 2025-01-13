Open Menu

Restoration Work On Millennium-old Brick Tower In Cambodia's Angkor Park Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Restoration work on millennium-old brick tower in Cambodia's Angkor Park completed

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Archaeologists of Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) have completed the restoration of Tower 15 at Phnom Bakheng temple in the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, said an ANA's news release on Monday.

The ruined brick tower, located south of the ancient Phnom Bakheng temple, is more than 1,000 years old.

Chhun Ratana, a technical officer from the ANA Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology, said that before the restoration, Tower 15 had suffered significant damage, with its roof and walls nearly collapsing due to age and natural elements.

She said during the six-month restoration work, the team undertook extensive repairs to reinforce the walls, ceiling, and floor, while also reorganizing the platform to ensure the tower's stability for centuries to come.

"The restoration team is now focused on cleaning the site and removing renovation materials to prepare for the temple's reopening to visitors," Ratana said.

"Additionally, plans are underway to initiate a new project aimed at restoring Tower 14, which is situated adjacent to Tower 15," she added.

Phnom Bakheng temple is home to 44 brick towers, and thus far, a portion of the site has undergone structural repairs by the ANA in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund, according to the news release.

Built in the late ninth century, Phnom Bakheng temple is one of the major temples in the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1992.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Siem Reap Temple Cambodia SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 minutes ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

2 hours ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

2 hours ago
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

3 hours ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World