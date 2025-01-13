PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Archaeologists of Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) have completed the restoration of Tower 15 at Phnom Bakheng temple in the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, said an ANA's news release on Monday.

The ruined brick tower, located south of the ancient Phnom Bakheng temple, is more than 1,000 years old.

Chhun Ratana, a technical officer from the ANA Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology, said that before the restoration, Tower 15 had suffered significant damage, with its roof and walls nearly collapsing due to age and natural elements.

She said during the six-month restoration work, the team undertook extensive repairs to reinforce the walls, ceiling, and floor, while also reorganizing the platform to ensure the tower's stability for centuries to come.

"The restoration team is now focused on cleaning the site and removing renovation materials to prepare for the temple's reopening to visitors," Ratana said.

"Additionally, plans are underway to initiate a new project aimed at restoring Tower 14, which is situated adjacent to Tower 15," she added.

Phnom Bakheng temple is home to 44 brick towers, and thus far, a portion of the site has undergone structural repairs by the ANA in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund, according to the news release.

Built in the late ninth century, Phnom Bakheng temple is one of the major temples in the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1992.