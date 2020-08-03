Restoration Work Starts on Organ in Paris' Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The work on Notre Dame's grand organ restoration began on Monday with its initial dismantling, as it is set to undergo further reconstruction up to 2024, the French Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Monday.

The cathedral's Grand Organ is the largest musical instrument in France, with five keyboards and nearly 8,000 pipes. It avoided the flames during the 2019 inferno that caused the collapse of the Notre-Dame's spire and partially destroyed its roof structure.

However, the organ was damaged by humidity and lead dust. The instrument is set to be disassembled piece by piece in order to be cleaned.

The restoration works on the organ are expected to end in April 2024.

The rebuilding of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris resumed at the end of April amid the coronavirus-related lockdown, during which the restoration works were put on hold. On April 15, 2019, a major fire hit the cathedral, causing great damage to its construction.