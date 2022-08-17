UrduPoint.com

Restoring Israel-Turkey Diplomatic Ties Will Strengthen Peoples' Friendship - Herzog

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The restoration of full diplomatic ties with Turkey will contribute to strengthening economic relations and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara had decided to appoint an ambassador in Israel and restore diplomatic relations.

"I welcome the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Turkey, it is an important event that will contribute to the strengthening of economic relations, mutual tourism and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples," the president said in a statement, adding that the good-neighborly relations and the spirit of partnership in the middle East are important for all the parties.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in his turn, said that, being important economic news for Israel's citizens, the resumption of relations with Turkey is vital for promoting regional stability.

