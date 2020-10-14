Restricting Visas of Foreign Students, Journalists Contradicts Core US Values - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Trump administration's proposal to restrict the duration of visas for foreign students and journalists contradicts American core values and paints the country as anti-immigrant, state of Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On September 24, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an initiative to limit visas for foreign students in the United States to 2 to 4 years. The initiative also calls for restricting the duration of visas issued to foreign journalists to 240 days with an opportunity to obtain an extension of up to 240 days.

"Attacking our international students and foreign journalists is against our American values, and sets a tone that we are anti-immigrant," Eskamani said.

The congresswoman said her father came to the United States from Iran seeking higher education.

"It's essential that the United States welcome international students who not only contribute through tuition to our higher education institutions but also add so much talent to our workforce," she added.

The DHS initiative sends "a dangerous message" to foreign students that they are not welcome to study in the US, Eskamani added.

"The proposed rule continues to flame anti-immigrant fervor within the United States. It continues to paint our country as one that is against immigrants which is not how the majority of Americans feel," Eskamani said.

At present, foreign journalists can stay in the United States as long as they continue to perform their duties in compliance with the terms of admission.

The DHS said the significant growth of the F, J and I visa programs has necessitated the proposed update "to ensure the integrity of the US immigration system." It added that no changes are proposed to "the underlying requirements to qualify for these nonimmigrant classifications."

The proposed rule is opened for public discussion until October 26, and then will go to the Office of Management and Budget for review. Over 20,000 people submitted their comment, mostly opposing the DHS initiative.