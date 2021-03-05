MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Restricting the right of women to abortion can lead to a "catastrophe," Oksana Pushkina, a member of the Russian parliament's lower house, said on Friday, commenting on the initiative of a fellow Russian female lawmaker to pare abortion in Russia.

On Thursday, Duma lawmaker Inga Iumasheva proposed banning private clinics from administering abortions, toughening drug regulations and forbidding minors to abort without parental supervision as part of an initiative aimed at decreasing the number of abortions in Russia.

"The upcoming Duma elections encourage more and more populist statements. Restricting the right of women to abortion can lead to a catastrophe. I receive scores of requests from women support organizations and unions and personal letters asking for not letting these initiatives pass," Pushkina told Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, when restrictions on abortion were put in place in the post-war Soviet Union ” the last such incident in the country's history ” the consequences were horrific as the majority of abortions were done illegally, causing harm to women and children.

At the same time, Pushkina described abortions as "one of the indicators of social ill-being."

As such, the lawmaker urged her Duma colleagues "to make wise decisions and ignore such initiatives."

According to international reproductive rights organizations, abortions are completely prohibited in 24 countries, including Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Mauritania, Egypt and Iraq. Over 40 percent of the world's women of reproductive age live under restrictive laws.

In January, Poland's conservative government enforced a controversial near-total ban on abortions despite months-long protests dubbed as being the country's biggest in its post-communist history. The decision sparked outrage in international human rights organizations and the European Union's governance bodies, who have since demanded the withdrawal of the law as "going against Poland's international human rights obligations."