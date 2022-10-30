UrduPoint.com

Restriction Of Access To Telegram In Russia Currently Ruled Out - Roskomnadzor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has ruled out the restriction of access to Telegram messenger in Russia.

"In connection with the information that has emerged concerning the restriction of access to the Telegram service, we notify that the blocking of this social network is currently ruled out in Russia," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, the watchdog restricted access to the t.me domain belonging to Telegram based on the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

