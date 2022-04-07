UrduPoint.com

Restriction Of Russia's Membership In UNHRC Unlawful - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Restriction of Russia's Membership in UNHRC Unlawful - Foreign Ministry

Restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council is unlawful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council is unlawful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side considers the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on April 7 in New York to suspend the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council as an unlawful and politically motivated step in order to defiantly punish a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Russia New York April

Recent Stories

New York Attorney General Says Filing Contempt of ..

New York Attorney General Says Filing Contempt of Court Motion Against Trump

4 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

4 minutes ago
 Russia Blacklists New Zealand Prime Minister in Re ..

Russia Blacklists New Zealand Prime Minister in Response to Sanctions - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Urges US to Discuss Cybercrimes With Facts ..

Russia Urges US to Discuss Cybercrimes With Facts in Hand - Foreign Ministry:

20 minutes ago
 NA dissolution "unconstitutional"; Cabinet, NA res ..

NA dissolution "unconstitutional"; Cabinet, NA restored: Supreme Court

20 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Ending Normal Trade Relations ..

US House Passes Bill Ending Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.