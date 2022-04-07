Restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council is unlawful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022)

"The Russian side considers the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on April 7 in New York to suspend the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council as an unlawful and politically motivated step in order to defiantly punish a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN Human Rights Council.