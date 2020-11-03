Restrictions in Place for COVID-19 May Limit Spread of Influenza - WHO Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

The social distancing measures enforced across the world to combat the coronavirus disease may help countries in the northern hemisphere limit the spread of influenza, although it is still unclear how the upcoming flu season will unfold, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday

"We need to make sure that in countries in the northern hemisphere; we are still testing for influenza as well as testing for COVID-19. The restrictions that are in place for COVID-19 will be beneficial for influenza, but we don't know yet how the influenza season will unfold," van Kerkhove told a WHO virtual briefing.

The WHO official also said that the organization is urging those who are part of at-risk groups to get vaccinated against influenza this fall.

"The good news for influenza is that we can be prepared for this, and we are preparing for this. There is a vaccine that is rolling out for influenza and we strongly urge those in the at-risk groups to make sure that they get vaccinated this year," van Kerkhove remarked.

Health officials across the world have warned of a so-called twindemic, which could see cases of both COVID-19 and influenza stretching hospitals to the limit.

Many countries, including South Korea and the United Kingdom, have stepped up their influenza vaccination programs this fall, and the latter has moved to restrict the export of vaccine doses in order to ensure domestic supplies.

As the influenza season gets underway, many countries in Europe have reintroduced lockdown measures as the continent battles its second wave of COVID-19.