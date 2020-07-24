Restrictions on Entry to Russia Lifted for Citizens of UK, Turkey, Tanzania - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to lift restrictions on entry to Russia, which had been imposed due to the spread of COVID-19, for citizens of the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania, the government said on Friday.

"For citizens of three countries - the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania - restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus, are lifted," it said.