Restrictions On Flights In Southern Russia Extended Until March 14 - Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 10:40 AM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Restrictions on the use of airspace within the airports of southern Russia extended until March 14, 00:45 GMT, the press office of the Kuban airports Aerodynamika said on Saturday.

The restrictions were introduced on February 24 due to the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Initially, the restrictions on air traffic at airports in southern Russia was due to March 2 and then were extended until March 8, 3:45 GMT.

"By the decision of aviation authorities, restrictions on the use of airspace in the flight zones of airports in southern Russia were extended until March 14, 3:45 (Moscow time) (0:45 GMT)," the message read.

The office added that Sochi international airport will continue to operate in the routine mode as a temporary hub.

Last week, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

