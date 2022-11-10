UrduPoint.com

Restrictions On Int'l Observers In Some US States At Odds With OSCE Commitments - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The limitations on the work of international observers in some US states during this week's midterm elections run contrary to the United States' commitments as an OSCE member, OSCE special coordinator Margareta Cederfelt said on Wednesday.

"Restrictions on international observers in some states are at odds with the OSCE commitments," Cederfelt said during a press conference.

Tana de Zulueta, head of the ODIHR mission, pointed out during the press conference that they had reported cases of threats to observers.

The press briefing comes a day after the United States held its midterm elections.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights' 25-page report is expected to be made available to the public soon.

