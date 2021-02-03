MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Restrictions on the operation of the Moscow metro's central stations have been lifted, the Russian capital's Department of Transport said.

Earlier reports said the stations "Okhotny Ryad", "Ploshchad Revolyutsii", "Aleksandrovsky sad" and "Teatralnaya" were closed.

"All metro stations are operating normally. Restrictions on the operation of central stations have been lifted," the department said on Telegram.