Restrictions on Russian Grain Exports Not Lifted Yet - Russian Agriculture Minister

The situation with the restrictions imposed on the exports of Russian grain has not been settled yet despite being part of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The situation with the restrictions imposed on the exports of Russian grain has not been settled yet despite being part of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"In principle, I'd say that our export capacities are even higher than I have outlined, but you all know perfectly well the stumbling blocks of the current situation � difficulties in payments, problems with freighting and ship insurance. Unfortunately, we have been unable... to solve these problems within the grain deal. They have not, sadly, been settled yet," Patrushev said at the Russian Grain Forum, which is being held from May 18-20 in Sochi. �

He added that Russia's record grain yield of 2022, amounting to almost 158 million tonnes, has "strengthened Russia's position as one of the leading grain exporters" and proved that Russia is one of the largest grain producers globally.�

In particular, the minister said that Russia accounts for over 13% of the world's gross wheat yield and for almost 16% of gross barley yield.

"Such (abundant) crops have undoubtedly enhanced our export potential, not only in grains, but in all agriculture products.

.. This year, we intend to deliver more than 55 million tonnes (of grain) to global markets, about 45 million of them in wheat. I would like to emphasize that it is an all time high for our country as well," he said.�

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities that began in February of that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.