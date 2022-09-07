Restrictions on Russian Grain Still in Place, This Continues to Push Prices Up - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Restrictions on the export of food and fertilizers from Russia are still in place and affect the global market, causing prices to further increase, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Formally, sanctions on Russian fertilizers, as well as on food are lifted, but in fact. there are restrictions, the leader said, adding that this is such "a tricky, complicated situation when there are no direct sanctions against products, but there are restrictions related to logistics, ship charter, money transfer, insurance.

"

"The situation is changing, changing for the better. But there are certain restrictions that still prevent us from working in terms of ensuring the interests of all consumers in the global food markets. This continues to push global market prices up," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

