Result of vote extending Putin rule a 'triumph': Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday hailed as a "triumph" the results of a deeply controversial vote that allows President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.

The Kremlin "definitely considers this as a triumph," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "De facto, a triumphant referendum on trust in President Vladimir Putin has taken place."