UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Result Of Vote Extending Putin Rule A 'triumph': Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Result of vote extending Putin rule a 'triumph': Kremlin

The Kremlin on Thursday hailed as a "triumph" the results of a deeply controversial vote that allows President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday hailed as a "triumph" the results of a deeply controversial vote that allows President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.

The Kremlin "definitely considers this as a triumph," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "De facto, a triumphant referendum on trust in President Vladimir Putin has taken place."

Related Topics

Vote Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

37 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

38 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

39 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

41 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.