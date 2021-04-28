- Home
- Results of 3rd Group's Work to Be Expressed in Agreement on JCPOA Restoration - Ulyanov
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:28 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The outcome of the third working group's efforts in the framework of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be expressed in a written agreement on the JCPOA's revival, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.
The third working group, which was authorized to agree on the sequence of steps, will meet on Wednesday afternoon for the first time, the diplomat said.
"It is clear that this group will have to bring together the developments that will be made by the other two working groups on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues. That is, what it does, ultimately, presumably, it's work will turn into a specific written agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA," Ulyanov told reporters.