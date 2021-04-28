UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of 3rd Group's Work To Be Expressed In Agreement On JCPOA Restoration - Ulyanov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

Results of 3rd Group's Work to Be Expressed in Agreement on JCPOA Restoration - Ulyanov

The outcome of the third working group's efforts in the framework of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be expressed in a written agreement on the JCPOA's revival, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The outcome of the third working group's efforts in the framework of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be expressed in a written agreement on the JCPOA's revival, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.

The third working group, which was authorized to agree on the sequence of steps, will meet on Wednesday afternoon for the first time, the diplomat said.

"It is clear that this group will have to bring together the developments that will be made by the other two working groups on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues. That is, what it does, ultimately, presumably, it's work will turn into a specific written agreement on the restoration of the JCPOA," Ulyanov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz gives tough response to PM Imran over ..

1 minute ago

Taiwan reports three local, three imported COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago

JCPOA Members Make Effort to Agree on Nuclear Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Ashfaq group shows consent to hold talks with Norm ..

20 minutes ago

UNESCO Executive Board adopts first UAE-led decisi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.