UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announced Later Than Scheduled - Commission

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:38 PM

Results of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announced Later Than Scheduled - Commission

The results of the Afghan presidential election may be announced later than on October 19 as it was initially scheduled, Independent Election Commission (IEC) Secretary Habibur Rahman Nang said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The results of the Afghan presidential election may be announced later than on October 19 as it was initially scheduled, Independent Election Commission (IEC) Secretary Habibur Rahman Nang said on Tuesday.

The vote was held on September 28, despite the unstable political situation in the country.

"The biometric data transmission to the Election Commission's data center has gone up by 50 percent, but the commission may not be able to receive [all the data] on time," the secretary at a press conference.

At the same time, IEC Chairman Hawa Alam Nuristani vowed to accelerate the body's work to announce the voting results on time.

"The Election Commission has accelerated the work to prepare for the preliminary results before October 19," Nuristani said.

The Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan observatory organization told Sputnik that it had not seen any evidence, proving political pressure on the election commission.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same May September October

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

55 seconds ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

40 minutes ago

Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Refu ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Act Regardless of US Threats Over Syria ..

1 minute ago

Strong democracy bringing political, economical st ..

1 minute ago

England launch action plan to boost women's cricke ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.