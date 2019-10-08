Results of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announced Later Than Scheduled - Commission

The results of the Afghan presidential election may be announced later than on October 19 as it was initially scheduled, Independent Election Commission (IEC) Secretary Habibur Rahman Nang said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The results of the Afghan presidential election may be announced later than on October 19 as it was initially scheduled , Independent Election Commission (IEC) Secretary Habibur Rahman Nang said on Tuesday.

The vote was held on September 28, despite the unstable political situation in the country.

"The biometric data transmission to the Election Commission's data center has gone up by 50 percent, but the commission may not be able to receive [all the data] on time," the secretary at a press conference.

At the same time, IEC Chairman Hawa Alam Nuristani vowed to accelerate the body's work to announce the voting results on time.

"The Election Commission has accelerated the work to prepare for the preliminary results before October 19," Nuristani said.

The Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan observatory organization told Sputnik that it had not seen any evidence, proving political pressure on the election commission.