UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Argentina's Trials Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Are Revealed

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Are Revealed

Trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Argentina showed that the vaccine induces a humoral response against the S-protein in 100 percent of the volunteers tested 21 days after receiving the second injection, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Argentina showed that the vaccine induces a humoral response against the S-protein in 100 percent of the volunteers tested 21 days after receiving the second injection, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine.

"There are the results of the work of @GamarnikLab [Argentina's Leloir Institute] and colleagues at the PBA [Buenos Aires Province]: [it] shows that the #SputnikV vaccine induces a humoral response against the Spike protein in 100% of the volunteers tested 21 after the second dose .

.. The truth is that the reduction is very categorical. Health personnel varied between 3% and 4% of the total number of infected in CABA [Autonomous City of Buenos Aires] and at present that number is below 1%," the statement read.

Argentina started vaccinating its population using Sputnik V shots in December. Earlier in March, Cecilia Nicolini, an assistant to Argentina's president, told Sputnik the vaccination was showing "encouraging results."

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Argentina March December

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

5 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

54 seconds ago

Finland Lacks Industrial Capacities to Produce Rus ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.