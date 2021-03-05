Trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Argentina showed that the vaccine induces a humoral response against the S-protein in 100 percent of the volunteers tested 21 days after receiving the second injection, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Trials of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Argentina showed that the vaccine induces a humoral response against the S-protein in 100 percent of the volunteers tested 21 days after receiving the second injection, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine.

"There are the results of the work of @GamarnikLab [Argentina's Leloir Institute] and colleagues at the PBA [Buenos Aires Province]: [it] shows that the #SputnikV vaccine induces a humoral response against the Spike protein in 100% of the volunteers tested 21 after the second dose .

.. The truth is that the reduction is very categorical. Health personnel varied between 3% and 4% of the total number of infected in CABA [Autonomous City of Buenos Aires] and at present that number is below 1%," the statement read.

Argentina started vaccinating its population using Sputnik V shots in December. Earlier in March, Cecilia Nicolini, an assistant to Argentina's president, told Sputnik the vaccination was showing "encouraging results."