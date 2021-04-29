UrduPoint.com
Results Of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Children Under 12 Expected In July - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Results of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Children Under 12 Expected in July - CEO

Germany's BioNTech biotechnology company expects initial results of its coronavirus vaccine trials involving children aged between 5 and 12 years old in July, and for those younger by September, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Germany's BioNTech biotechnology company expects initial results of its coronavirus vaccine trials involving children aged between 5 and 12 years old in July, and for those younger by September, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel on Thursday.

"In July, the first results could be available for children between the age of 5 and 12, in September for younger children, the assessment will take from four to six weeks.

If everything goes well, as soon as the data is evaluated, we will be able to submit the request for the vaccine's approval for children in the respective age groups in different countries," Sahin said.

The CEO added that the company was about to submit the application for the vaccine's approval for emergency use in minors aged from 12-15 in Europe.

The coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is currently authorized for individuals of at least 16 years old.

