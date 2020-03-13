(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The results of the first coronavirus test of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came back positive, Brazilian daily Jornal O Dia reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The results of the first coronavirus test of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came back positive, Brazilian daily Jornal O Dia reported Friday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bolsonaro's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus.