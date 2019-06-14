UrduPoint.com
Results Of Fight Against Terrorism In Syria Joint Success Of Russia, Turkey, Iran - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:06 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the results achieved in the fight against terrorism in Syria were the joint success of Russia, Turkey and Iran

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the results achieved in the fight against terrorism in Syria were the joint success of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"Relations between Russia and Iran are multidimensional, multilateral.

This concerns the economy, this concerns stability in the region, our joint efforts to combat terrorism, including in Syria," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

He said the sides had managed to do much in Syrian settlement.

"Thanks to, among other things, the active position of Iran. Certainly, this is the joint success of Iran, Turkey and Russia," Putin said.

