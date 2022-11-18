Results of Further MH17 Investigation to Be Announced in Spring - Dutch Prosecution

(@FahadShabbir)

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will announce the results of a further investigation into the MH17 case somewhere around spring of 2023, the office's spokesperson, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, told RIA Novosti.

"It is the Joint Investigation Team will announce the results of the further investigation, somewhere around that time - spring 2023," she said.